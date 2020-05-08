Pregnancy and delivery during a global pandemic

from A1
More than 200 babies were delivered at Summerville Medical Center last month as the entire world grappled with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Amanda Moore was one of the mothers whose baby was delivered at the medical center in April.
“Giving birth is a scary thing in general, but giving birth during a pandemic is an entire new level of scary,” Moore said. “We are so thankful for everyone at Summerville Medical Center for going above and beyond for our family.”
In a post on the hospital’s facebook page, Moore shared more details about her pregnancy journey and her experience with the labor and delivery staff at Summerville Medical Center.
Much has changed for women who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The director of women’s services for Trident Health, Dr. Beth Cook, said Trident Healthcare workers are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of patients.
Caring for patients at her practice
At Women’s Health Partners located at 75 Springview Lane in Summerville, the entire process of seeing patients has been modified in an effort to protect patients and staff from contracting the new virus.
Patients are encouraged to pre register for their visit on their own phone or computer and once they have confirmed they are on site for an appointment, they may wait in their cars and receive a text message when it is time to meet with a physician. Patients who do not have access to a smartphone may still use tablets in the office to register- those devices are sterilized before and after every use.
In the waiting room, which used to accommodate up to 35 people, now has only six to eight chairs that have been spaced out. Most patients are voluntarily wearing masks to their appointments, Dr. Cook said. And some patients who need to be monitored more frequently have been provided with blood pressure cuffs to use in their own homes.
Staff members wear masks and have their temperatures taken as they arrive to work. Patients are screened upon entering the office and visitors are not allowed due to the fact that many people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic may infect others without knowing they are transmitting the virus.
“You have to treat everyone as though they could potentially be harboring the virus,” Dr. Cook said. “We want to protect our patients and unborn children so the priority for us is to be as cutting edge as possible with what is being recommended,” Cook said.
The rise of Telehealth services
It is always necessary for new patients to come into the office and for women needing ultrasounds and lab work to be physically present but there are many visits that can be accomplished virtually through telehealth services. Telehealth medicine allows physicians to speak with patients remotely through a video call.
Prior to the pandemic, none of Dr. Cook’s patients were seen via telehealth because there was no demand for it. But now the demand for telehealth is soaring.
“In our daily schedule, 25 percent of visits are accomplished via telehealth,” Cook said.
Patients connecting through telehealth are sent a text message or an email that contains a hyperlink to connect with a physician on their smartphone or laptop. The connection allows physicians to have both audio and a visual. Cook said she can take a peek at healing incisions or look at concerning rashes.
“There are a lot of things you can accomplish via telehealth,” Cook said. “The pandemic has brought to the light the advantage of telehealth in many circumstances and I’m hopeful that the insurers for patients realize what a tremendous help that it has been for the patients. Telehealth may save patients’ need for time, travel, and transportation. The use of telehealth services enhances patients’ ability to keep appointments and address health concerns.”
Telehealth services continue to prove helpful in several ways after a woman gives birth to her child. Summerville Medical Center is the only Lowcountry hospital that offers NICView, a secure, web-streaming video feed that can be shared with a patient’s loved ones. The NICView cameras are set up in Labor & Delivery and in the NICU for new moms to introduce their baby to their loved ones.
These cameras have been in place for months but are especially helpful now since maternity patients are only allowed to have one support person while in Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby.
Postpartum interval visits and postoperative visits have also been aided by telehealth services. Dr. Cook explained that after giving birth many women are physically exhausted for weeks and continue to be immunosuppressed while their bodies heal. Many of these women are able to meet with Cook for a virtual visit instead of making a trip to the office.
Why pregnant women are at higher risk
Pregnant women are more susceptible to illnesses because their immune system is not functioning at its highest level through the duration of a pregnancy. Dr. Cook said when pregnant mothers are carrying a baby, the baby will preferentially get what it needs; moms become anemic, have lower calcium levels and experience suppressed immune systems.
“Pregnant mothers have higher susceptibility for upper respiratory infections and colds,” Dr. Cook said.
Risks to the baby
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy is unlikely, but after birth a newborn can be infected after exposure to an infected person, including the baby’s mother or other caregivers.
Some very young infants have tested positive for COVID-19, but it is unknown if these babies contracted the virus before, during, or after birth.
Dr. Cook said if an expectant mother arrives in Labor & Delivery and she tests positive for COVID-19, then there are protocols in place to accomplish delivery and protect the baby and the mother, separately.
Is this a bad time to start a family or have more children?
Being pregnant and having a new baby in the middle of a global pandemic is not ideal, but Dr. Cook said for many mothers, there’s never going to be a “perfect time” to begin that journey.
“There is never a time in life that is optimal to conceive,” said Dr. Cook. “We may be facing COVID-19 right now but two years from now it might be another form of a SARS Virus. “You can’t defer and put it off in the hope that there is going to be a better time.”
She referenced back to recent years when the Zika Virus was spreading and pregnant Americans were beginning to be threatened by the mosquito borne illness.
Despite the novel coronavirus and its impact on the world, Dr. Cook said many of her patients are continuing to seek care to enhance their fertility so that they may conceive.
Her advice to pregnant mothers
Dr. Cook said as more restrictions are lifted in South Carolina, she is observing an enthusiasm for eating outdoors and picking up on pre-pandemic activities. She said pregnant women should continue to take extra precautions because they are more at risk.
“I’m afraid everyone is going to jump back into the pool too quickly,” Dr. Cook said. “The rest of the world may be able to take a chance but pregnant women are not the people who need to take that risk yet.”
She is encouraging her patients to maintain the discipline of protecting themselves by washing their hands frequently and wearing a mask while in public places. She said pregnant mothers should avoid being in close proximity to others.
“I hope pregnant patients will continue to exercise those precautions and keep themselves safe,” Dr. Cook said.