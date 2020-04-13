Possible tornado strike in Berkeley County

On Monday morning a fast moving weather system tore through the area and left its mark on portions of Berkeley County. The system spun through just before 8 a.m. on April, 13 and hit the Fairlawn neighborhood off of Dennis Blvd. before churning its way up Highway 402 into parts of Cordsville.
Throughout the morning the entrances to Cedar Island and Fairlawn were blocked to traffic, even to those who lived there, as power and emergency crews worked the area.
“We’re asking the public to please stay clear of this area there are a lot of power lines, trees down, power poles and debris that’s still in the road,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.
“A lot of people are trying to get in because they want to see the damage, we are asking them please don’t do that.”
As of 11:30 a.m. on April 13, people began to trickle back in and clean-up had begun as stunned residents surveyed the destruction. There were no fatalities.
“I think there was at least two injuries, they were minor injuries and they were taken to the hospital just as a precaution.” said Lewis.
After plowing through the Fairlawn area the system moved east and cut a path into other parts of Berkeley County.
“The other area we are concentrating on is on 402 in Cordsville, that area has also received a lot of damage, there is still a lot of trees down and we have deputies on the scene there. In some cases, we are going door-to-door the check on residents.”
A majority of the damage though happened in the Fairlawn area on Cedar Island in Moncks Corner.
“There are several homes with roofs gone, a lot of tree debris. You can actually see where it appears a tornado or some sort of microburst came across. There is a lot of debris and we are just having a hard time getting to all the areas. There are some large trees that are having to be pulled out by heavy equipment,” the sheriff said.