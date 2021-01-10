Police: Three ejected after Amtrak train slams into truck in Goose Creek

Officers from the Goose Creek Police Department said an SUV with seven passengers, that includes five children were struck by a passing Amtrak train on the evening of Jan. 9. The crash happened at the intersection of Red Bank Road and Highway 52.
An emailed statement from GCPD said officers responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. following reports of a train colliding with a vehicle. Police said following a preliminary investigation that included witness interviews, officers determined the GMC Sierra pickup truck had driven around the safety arms, which were in the down position.
Police said there were seven people in the vehicle, that included two adult females and five juveniles ranging in age from five to 13-years old. Officers said three of the occupants were ejected as a result of the collision.
Six of the passengers in the truck were taken to area hospitals by EMS and the other occupant was taken to the hospital by family members. The statement from police said two the children are currently listed in critical condition. The other occupants are all in stable condition.
The statement said an investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Goose Creek Police Department.