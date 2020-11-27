Police looking for man seen with rifle at Moncks Corner Wal-Mart

Police in Moncks Corner said a disgruntled customer was spotted with a rifle by an off-duty Moncks Corner Police Officer, working security and Wal-Mart staff.
An emailed statement from Captain Mark Fields from the Moncks Corner Police Department, said officers were called to the scene after a man was spotted in the parking lot with a gun.
The statement said the subject went into the store to get a hunting/fishing license but his card was declined during the purchase. Police said the man became disgruntled and left the store, went to the parking lot and retrieved a rifle from his black Honda Accord.
The statement said the man walked towards the store with the gun making verbal threats. Police said he did not re-enter the store and no shots were fired. Fields said the suspect then left the area speeding away in the Honda. Witness said he made threats about shooting people before he left the area, the statement said.
Police said they are still trying to locate the suspect. Officers identified him as Terrence Lenard Middleton of Charlotte, NC. Middleton is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm.