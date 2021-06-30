Plaza now just a memory in Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Crossing Shopping Plaza once, among other things, included a Blockbuster Video as it’s anchor business, but now it’s all gone to make room for a new grocery store.
On June, 29 the scene at 205 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek consisted of piles of brick and twisted metal. The discount grocery store Aldi purchased the three-acre site.
This will be the store’s fifth location in the area. Aldi opened its fourth location in the Charleston area last year on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. It also opened a store on North Main Street in Summerville.
Officials in the City of Goose Creek approved the deal back in December of 2020. Aldi will have its share of competition. A Walmart Neighborhood Market, sits just a few hundred yards from the site. It's less than 2 miles from another low-cost grocer, Lidl. A Publix and a Food Lion are both across the street.
The store that offers a variety of low cost products as well a fresh produce is expected to be completed in early 2022.