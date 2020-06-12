Plans for Highway 176 medians finalized, work to begin soon

A mile stretch of Highway 176 or St. James Avenue in Goose Creek will soon have raised medians down the center that will end dangerous left turns that are the cause of several accidents.
Back in August of 2018 the South Carolina Department of Transportation began public meetings on fixing the issue. Every day, over forty thousand vehicles travel along St. James Avenue between the intersection at Old Moncks Corner Road and the big intersection at Highway 52. The numbers released in 2018 from SCDOT showed that on average there are 10 crashes a month on the stretch.
“From 2010 to 2014 there’s been 718 crashes along this corridor, it is one the highest crash rate corridors in the state,” said Brett McCutchan, the Safety Program Manager for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
“About 40 percent of these crashes that are occurring along this corridor are T-bone type crashes.”
At the meeting in 2018, officials made the center median plan as visual as possible with large colored posters, showing aerials, before and after renderings, crash history and analysis.
“It’s a concrete median for the most part, rights in rights out, so people won’t be able to make left turns from the driveways, they have to go to traffic signals to make U-turns or left turns,” he said.
McCutchan said a raised median has been proven nationally to reduce crashes by up to 60%.
The work will cost $3.5 million to complete and the plans have been finalized. SCDOT said bids for work will be taken starting Sept. 8. 2020 and work will begin in either November or December of 2020.