Pitcher reaches milestone in military career

A College Park Middle teacher has climbed the ranks to now lead an infantry battalion in the National Guard in the upstate.
On Jan. 9, the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, honored U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph B. Bulwinkle, 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion outgoing commander.
The battalion also welcomed U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon T. Pitcher, during the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion change of command held at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.
Bulwinkle relinquished his command to Pitcher after nearly five-year post as commander.
Pitcher is a seventh and eighth-grade science teacher at College Park Middle. This is his first year at the school. He has served in the National Guard for 25 years.
Pitcher said this milestone achievement is “huge” and something he has been working toward during his career with the National Guard.
“This is a big deal for me,” he said, adding, “To be chosen is quite an honor.”
The Change of Command went into effect this month.
According to a write p of his bio, Pitcher is a graduate of the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the Citadel College of Graduate Studies. Pitcher has served as a teacher and school administrator for more than 29 years in the Berkeley County School District and Dorchester School District Two; he retired as Oakbrook Middle’s principal last year and desired to head back to the classroom, and came to College Park Middle.
Pitcher attended the Palmetto Military Academy Officer Candidate School, Class 49 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1998. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry Officer Basic Course, the Infantry Captains Career Course, the Combined Arms Exercise course, the Human Resources Management Qualification Course, and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College.
Pitcher’s previous military assignments include: Deputy Commander, 218th Regiment (Leadership); Executive Officer, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB); S1, 218th MEB; S3, 1-118th Infantry Battalion; S1, S3 Air, 4-118th Infantry Battalion; Commander, Company A, 1-118th Infantry (Deployed); Executive Officer Detachment 1, HHC, 1-118th Infantry; Executive Officer, Company A, 1-118th Infantry; and Platoon Leader, Company B, 1-118th Infantry.
Pitcher’s military awards include: the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M device, NATO Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge.
He is a member of the National Guard Association of South Carolina, the National Guard Association of the United States, the National Infantry Association, Sumter Guards, Washington Light Infantry, and the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Pitcher lives in Summerville with his wife, Susan, and their daughters, Brettan, and Graycen, and son, Colton.
View photos from the change of command ceremony.