Pedestrian learns orange construction barrels are helpful

A few weeks ago construction crews got started on a median project on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek. When completed, the medians will force drivers to stop making left turns, which are the cause of numerous, T-bone type accidents.
Right now, the work in progress consists of a muddy seam cordoned off with orange barrels. It’s enough, at the moment, to stop a driver from crossing but on Feb. 11, a pedestrian gave it a try and the muddy cut swallowed him up. He was in so deep fire crews from Goose Creek had to come to the rescue.
The GCFD reported in a social media post that they were called to the area along St. James Avenue in front of the Publix for a pedestrian stuck in the mud. Fire crews said he was stuck up to his waist and they had to use a ladder and a backboard to free him from the sludge.
Responders said the man was not injured and he and his wife, who live nearby, were given a ride home by fire department crews.
Meanwhile the current median work is the result following a study back in 2018. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said the raised medians are needed to help lower the number of crashes on the stretch.
When the study was completed it was determined that, every day 40,000 vehicles travel along St. James Avenue between the intersection at Old Moncks Corner Road and the big intersection at Highway 52. The numbers released in 2018 from SCDOT showed that on average there are 10 crashes a month on the stretch.
“From 2010 to 2014 there’s been 718 crashes along this corridor, it is one the highest crash rate corridors in the state,” said Brett McCutchan, the Safety Program Manager for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, back when the study was completed. “About 40 percent of these crashes that are occurring along this corridor are T-bone type crashes,” he said.