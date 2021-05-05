Parents advocate for optional mask policy at DD2 board meeting

Parents and community members came ready to speak up and advocate to rid schools of the “forced mask policy” at the Dorchester District 2 board meeting on April 26.
Seven total members of the community spoke at the meeting, almost all of which conveyed the same general concept: kids shouldn't be wearing masks anymore.
“They were out for too long, they shouldn't have been out for as long as they were and they shouldn't be wearing masks anymore. The percentage that kids have of getting COVID-19, let alone transferring it to someone is so low. Yet our sixth-grader now is getting nose bleeds,” one parent said.
This parent now plans to go to the doctor to get a medical exemption to keep their child from wearing a mask. He concluded by saying to the board, “do the right thing, take the masks off our kids. ”
One parent, who has two children at schools within DD2, says he feels ignored by the district. Another parent claimed that the masks don't work. Another said that with COVID-19, the remedy (mask-wearing) is worse than the disease, which as of April 28, DHEC has reported as taking a total of 8,337 lives in South Carolina.
“No masks. We want normal. And if we don't get normal, I can assure you that people aren't going to stand for it much longer,” one community member said.
The current mask policy was put in place at the height of the pandemic, Gail Hughes, chair of the school board, says, and she agrees that there needs to be some revision.
“We need to be planning for life without masks and life without plexiglass,” Hughes said at the meeting.
As Hughes read the policy out loud, the first paragraph stated that anyone on district facilities must have a mask. It writes that until further notice, all students will wear face coverings while on district property or district transportation or while attending a school-related activity. But, a little bit further down, it says that certain classes or activities may be granted a limited exception to this requirement at the discretion of the superintendent or his or her designee.
Essentially, the policy shows that Joe Pye, superintendent for DD2, can make changes to mask-wearing rules at any time, which is something most parents present at the meeting are insistent about.
Now, the policy has been sent back to the policy committee to be looked at for further evaluation. On that policy committee, includes Barbra Crosby, policy chairman, who also serves on the school board. Crosby said at the meeting that she thinks the masks should be optional, which resulted in an uproar of parents present at the meeting rising from their seats to applaud her.
Amanda Santamaria, the district nurse coordinator, said at the meeting that the masks serve not only as a mitigation strategy but have also allowed the district to reduce the social distance from six feet to three feet.
“Part of that stipulation is from DHEC, that if you are going to reduce the distance between students and staff that you have to be behind plexiglass as well as wearing a mask,” Santamaria said.
The trouble comes in when students are seated without masks on and not behind plexiglass. Santamaria says that without those precautions in place, the student would fall into criteria set up by DHEC, which recommends that they go into a 14-day quarantine if someone were to test positive for COVID-19.
Despite the policy being unchanged since the pandemic first began, Pye does agree that mask breaks are acceptable.
Already, mask breaks during recess or at other times throughout the day outside, while being socially distanced, have been allowed in schools throughout the district. Pye says that he just wants teachers to use good judgement when allowing the breaks.
“No one is going to be arrested for that. You have to be consistent and follow the rules....we have so many teachers that have great wisdom,” Pye said at the meeting.
Pye says that currently, the district shows that about 60% of staff are vaccinated and about 40% of them are not and have no intentions to be. The problem is that, due to these numbers, many unvaccinated teachers are still considered transmitters to children at the school.
“Of course some kids get it and it has impacts that could be damaging for life, it's rare, but it is happening. We have had about 100 cases in South Carolina in recent months because it's growing,” Pye said.
Scott Price, executive directive of the South Carolina School Board Association noted in a recent press release that despite the growing confidence in a maskless start to the new school year this fall, local school boards are required to adhere to guidelines that were recently enacted when Governor McMaster signed SCSBA-supported legislation.
“As we approach the next school year, we acknowledge that guidelines may change and masks may not be required in the classroom, but until then, we must follow the recommendations of health experts regarding the safety of students and staff,” Price said.
McMaster signed a bill, which started on April 26, requiring all school districts in South Carolina to offer in-person learning five days a week, among other things.
Although many parents are advocating for parental choice regarding the mask policy, board members are finding themselves in limbo while trying to make a decision on mask guidelines. Mandating masks as optional would not only directly affect each student that chooses not to wear a mask, but everyone else in the classroom as well. While the masks are not full-proof, Santamaria said, it is an added layer of protection and for others around you, not only yourself.