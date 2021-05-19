'Open Arms' food pantry prepares for weekly distribution

Mary McKnight wears a hot pink t-shirt that goes in and out of sight as she works her way through a maze of cardboard boxes, teeming with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Her voice is gentle as she directs the other nine volunteers present on where to move food packages and how to help. It is Tuesday and 3 p.m. always comes faster than expected.
Even before three cars were already lined up throughout the Gateway Community Church parking lot, located off South Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner, ready to receive food from what McKnight calls the "Open Arms" food pantry. Every Tuesday from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., the side yard of the church is transformed into a place where anyone with a South Carolina ID can drive through and receive food.
Before COVID-19, families were able to come by and shop around inside of the pantry for their items. Now, McKnight and other volunteers work long hours to package boxes of food up for families in advance and hand it to them through their car window as they drive through.
Ethel Snyder, a regular attendee at the church and a long-time volunteer with the pantry, who usually helps out on the Saturday distributions, said she was asked if she could come in this Tuesday because they were needing extra help.
Now over a year into the ongoing pandemic, the need for free access to food for the community, such as this pantry, has only increased.
“It has taken on more since the pandemic, we are feeding more. We distributed two million pounds last year,” said McKnight, who has been volunteering with the pantry for nearly 14 years.
The movement is non-stop on days of food distribution. Volunteers arrive hours before to prepare the donation site and get boxes ready, carrying around packages that weigh more then 50 pounds during set up.
By the time cars pull into the parking lot, shopping buggies are loaded with potatoes, boxes are filled with pineapples, bananas, carrots, and other fresh fruits and vegetables, and other household items such as butter and hand soap, are ready to be handed out.
The food is largely donated from stores such as KJ’s, Walmart, Food Lion. The church also donates money to be able to receive pallets of food from Low Country Food Pantry as well.
McKnight says that they receive several pallets from the food bank that allows them to give more of a variety of items away including meats, loaves of bread, and desserts. Recently, she said that she has been blessed with the chance to give families a little more.
“We sometimes put extra because a lot of these families have six or seven [people], I have one that is a family of 10,” McKnight said, who later also explained that her daughter was undergoing surgery on that day. Still, McKnight said she knew she needed to be there to help provide for her community.
Joyce Cauthan, who often drives a truck around to pick up food donations from the stores, has been volunteering for about three years.
“It goes quick. As much as we get in it goes right back,” Cauthan said, explaining that anything left over from a distribution day is put back into the freezers and pantries for the next one.
Volunteers at the distribution said they usually serve upwards of 130 people on Tuesdays and nearly 300 on Saturdays.
“Mary knows almost every one of them and they always ask how she's doing and tell her thank you. They are so kind and so thankful,” Cauthan said. “We get to know the people, it's some of the same ones that come through, but you know they are all the ones that are in need.”