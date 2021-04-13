One year since Berkeley County tornado strike

At the time there was something else going on. The pandemic had local schools and a lot business shutdown and most people were dealing with the worry and uncertainty from the virus. But on the morning of April, 13 2020 a new batch of problems started to take shape 100 miles away in Georgia.
The final report on the storm system from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, determined the system churned up a tornado outbreak scattering twisters throughout Georgia and South Carolina. One tornado, rated a 3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale cut its way into Berkeley County inside the Fairlawn Community in Moncks Corner.
“I was looking at the weather and it was obvious things were not going to go really well that day,” said Peggy Pinnell, who has lived in her Moncks Corner home for 33-years.
At 7:38 a.m. the EF3 tornado dropped down into the Fairlawn Subdivision, the NWS later discovered that at its widest point, the twister cut a path half-a-mile wide and was on the ground for nearly six-miles. Homes on Old Fort Road, Cedar Avenue and Dennis Boulevard were in its path.
“I decided that I need to run back upstairs and grab a few pieces of jewelry and just as I got the door closed back to the garage it hit,” said Pinnell who lives on Cedar Avenue and had a massive blast of wind cut a hole through the center of her home.
“Frightening. The sound, the sheet of rain was unbelievable. The front of the house went inside of the house the back of the house went outside the house.”
Trees were snapped in half and uprooted and in just seconds the tornado, packing 145 mph winds, chewed though homes destroying one just three houses up from Pinnell’s. A year later some homes still have contractors putting final touches on work to fix all the damage.
“It was unexpected, more damage than we expected, the recovery has been slow but we’re all grateful,” she said.
“Obviously it was huge it effected more quickly adversely than it did others but the coming together of the entire community is what is amazing and awesome.”
There were six injuries from the strike in Moncks Corner. But other parts of the state that morning were hit as well. Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties all received damage from the same outbreak. Worst of all was Hampton County where five people died and 60 were injured. The NWS reports the county received an EF4, the ratings max out at five. The winds from the tornado there peaked at 175 mph.