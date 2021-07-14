'One Region Roadmap: Opportunities for All’ survey available for public input

One Region has launched a tri-county survey to help leaders better understand the challenges faced by members of the community.
“One Region is going straight to the source to hear from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester community, so we can build on the lessons learned from COVID-19 and anticipate potential threats to our region’s economy,” College of Charleston Professor Kendra Stewart, the One Region chair, said in a news release.
One Region Roadmap: Opportunities for All is an expansion of the One Region Strategy, which was launched in 2016. The idea is to engage as many members of the communities as possible for a more well-developed resiliency plan for the community and one that addresses the new sets of challenges that the great Charleston region will face while emerging from COVID-19.
One Region is a coalition of business, government, academic, nonprofit and community leaders.
“There's a real interest in engaging as many people as possible and hearing as many voices as we could. Over the past year, with the constraints of COVID-19 and the challenges of getting people in the same room, we felt like a survey was a great way to have more access,” said Stewart, noting a paper copy of the survey is also an option. “We're really committed to getting as many people involved in the process as possible.”
The survey questions participants on topics such as how they feel about employment opportunities available for them in the region or the kinds of schooling and training in the area that they feel need to be improved. All survey responses remain anonymous and the survey itself is available online in several languages.
The three-county survey, which became went online the last week of June, will be open for responses through Aug. 20 and can be found on One Region’s website.
Stewart, who serves as the director of the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston, said the roadmap plan is expected to be completed in early 2022. She expects it to focus on a new set of priorities.
“While bringing more and better jobs were the priorities [in the past] and they have been somewhat successful in doing those things, the challenges now are that we have made the Charleston region a very attractive place to live, so a lot of people are moving here and then we are facing all of these new challenges dealing with that,” Stewart said.
While earlier plans were focused on addressing greater employment opportunities, this particular plan will be more focused on combating issues of equity and ensuring that everyone can live in the community and have access to the same things, Stewart said. Addressing the challenges that businesses, particularly small businesses, and minority-owned businesses have faced because of COVID-19 will also be something Stewart expects to be at the forefront of the plan.
According to a news release, the effort is led by One Region stakeholders such as the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, Charleston Metro Chamber, Charleston Regional Development Alliance and the public, private, academic and nonprofit sectors in the region.