North Summerville Area Council meeting recognizes progress

During the North Summerville Area Council meeting on Wednesday February 3, there were two main speakers leading the discussion on economic development in Berkeley county and the town of Summerville. These speakers included Kristen Lanier, newly appointed Director of economic development, and Mike Lisle, economic development manager.
While Lanier honed in on the personal growth of Berkeley county, she briefly discussed the Charleston region as a whole. The Charleston region has consistently ranked as a place you want to travel to as well as ranking high in innovation and job creation.
“The Charleston region is kicking tail and taking names,” Lanier said.
Lanier noted that one of the reasons Berkeley county itself is doing so well is due to recent residential development. Lanier discussed some of the economic development highlights from the 2020 projects which included the creation of two hundred new jobs, many of which are considered to be high paying. Even amidst the pandemic, Lanier stated, unemployment rates never hit historical records due to the large job diversity within the region.
Lanier noted that there is lots of work also being done to ensure that people are able to work and live in the same relative area.
“We are actually working to bring jobs to where people live,” Lanier said. “At one point, people had to go down to the peninsula to get a decent job, we are happy to say that this is not the case anymore and we are trying to do our part to maintain that.”
Over the past several years, several programs have been created as a way to offer training for Berkley county residents so that they are better qualified for the new jobs being brought into the area. Working in conjunction with Volvo, a program was launched which offered a condensed manufacturing curriculum which equates to one year of manufacturing experience, the minimum needed to begin working at the company. There are several other programs that offer similar job accessibility routes for Berkeley county residents, all of which have contributed to the gradual increase in the median income every year since 2015.
In addition to the 785,510 SF of vertical construction taking place along the I-26 corridor, which remains the leading economic development in Berkeley County, several other efforts are being made to continue to bring development into the county.
Lisle discussed the primary goals regarding future annexation in the region, including strategically expanding boundaries through industrial and commercial growth and bringing existing industry growth into the town to bring balance to tax space. Lisle further explained that a long term goal for the town is to form connections with the industrial and commercial functions located throughout the Nexton and Jedburg area in an effort to spur possible annexation, a mentioned potential strategy for this plan would involve offering incentives related to a business license tax. Lisle noted that one recent development in the area includes a Five Below coming into Azalea Square. Lisle shared that by the end of early summer, announcements as to which businesses will be filling other remaining vacant spots in the town centers will be reported.
“We are certainly pleased to see that there are steps being taken to make sure that both of those power centers in the north main area are filled,” Lisle said.