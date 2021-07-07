Nonprofit working to remedy the healthcare gap

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.