NIWC Atlantic named best place to work for third consecutive year

The Post and Courier has named Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic the best place to work in the Lowcountry on Sept. 26 for the third year in a row as part of Charleston’s Choice Awards.
“This is incredible news and truly an honor to receive this recognition for our team,” said Capt. Wesley Sanders, NIWC Atlantic commanding officer. “Our collective NIWC Atlantic team – across all geographic locations – represents our Nation’s top talent. We are fortunate to have a workforce made up of civilian and military teammates that are truly an extension of our family.”
Out of the 5,100 civil servants and military personnel that comprise NIWC Atlantic, nearly 3,400 reside in the Lowcountry.
The command continues to leverage critical employee feedback through annual surveys and assessments to ensure extra emphasis on areas that directly impact employee experience. At the start of COVID-19, NIWC Atlantic quickly addressed the workforce’s top concerns, shifting to a maximum telework environment and implementing flexible work schedules to accommodate dependent care. Training, education, workforce collaboration and even new employee orientations were quickly transitioned to a virtual platform to protect the safety of the workforce while simultaneously ensuring support to the warfighter.
“This year has been challenging for everyone,” said Peter C. Reddy, NIWC Atlantic executive director. “But our ability to pivot and adapt in such a dynamic environment, ensuring the mission never stopped, is a testament to the resilience and strength of this team.”{/span}
{span}Reddy added that the award highlights the greatest force-multiplier at NIWC Atlantic: its people. “Every day, this team is proving that a positive culture and work environment comes through the connections we make with our teammates, partners and customers,” he said.
Charleston’s Choice Awards is an annual recognition program that was established by the Post and Courier in 2016. This year, the community voted for their top choices in more than 300 categories, to include food and dining, entertainment, workplace, health and wellness and more. The voting was held in two primary phases and culminated with a drive-through awards experience to safely celebrate the 2020 recipients and top nominees in each category.
As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.