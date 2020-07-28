Nexton Wins Award Excellence for Land Planning

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development practices, Nexton, an innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, was awarded the Grand Award for Best Community Land Plan during the 2020 Gold Nugget Awards’ virtual ceremony on July 24.
According to a news release, the award is presented annually by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC). The international event recognizes the industry’s most innovative architects, land planners, builders and developers.
Developed by Newland, Nexton is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use community located just outside Charleston. Featuring three residential villages, luxury apartments, office space, state-of-the-art schools, miles of trails, more than 1,000 acres of green space and multiple commercial nodes, the community is a lifestyle-driven destination that artfully blends the best of live, work and play – all within close proximity to the area’s top employers.
"Years before Nexton's first neighborhood or nature trail, we embraced the cornerstones of wellness and innovation to optimize the land plan and create value," said Paul Milana, AIA, one of Nexton's land planners and partner at Hart Howerton. "A decade later, Nexton's popularity demonstrates a blueprint for success, and we are proud to see its continued growth."
The Gold Nugget Awards acknowledge achievements in more than 50 categories, including mixed-use, affordable housing, educational, special-use and senior housing design. This year's 57th annual competition received nearly 600 entries from around the world.
“This design reflects an ergonomic community plan with a fine-grained mix of uses connected by a network of trails, walkways and bike lanes,” said Newland’s Marketing Director, Cassie Cataline. “Newland has preserved an incredible 30 percent of land for open space, wooded preserves, parks and trails. The master plan has been recognized as a game-changer in the Charleston region for its thoughtful planning.”