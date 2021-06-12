New look for workspace at vital agencies in Berkeley County

Berkeley County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Maude Callen Building which will house the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) and Berkeley County Records Department, located at 2 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
The Berkeley County Records Department employees were previously split between the new site and a facility on Gulledge Street.
“Some of the finest people in Berkeley County work in this building doing really important work,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, in statement provided by the county about the June 9 event.
The building was previously occupied by Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections Office, DSS, and Berkeley County Records Department.
Voters Registration and Elections moved to the Berkeley County Administration Building in February when the building was expanded.
“We are blessed to have strong county partners to do this work with. Our team helps to assist the citizens of this community by strengthening the children, adults and families in it,” said Michael Leach, State DSS director.
Berkeley County Records Department will fill about 25 percent of the Maude Callen facility, and DSS will occupy about 75 percent of the building. Renovations to the 26,700-square-foot building were primarily made in-house from the Berkeley County Facility and Grounds Department and took about five months to complete.
