New I-26 interchange ramps to open

The new entrance/exit ramps along the interstate for the I-26 widening and Jedburg Road (S-16) Interchange Project are scheduled to open for public access on February 14 and 15 (See map attached.).
Traffic patterns will change along Jedburg Road as traffic is shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge beginning Feb. 21. This work is weather permitting.
The project includes reconstruction and improvements along the existing Jedburg Road Interchange at Exit 194, including ramp tie-ins and embankment and storm drainage construction along Jedburg Road.
Additionally, three miles of I-26 was widened, starting near mile marker 193 and tying into the newly-widened portion of I-26 widening near the Nexton Parkway Interchange in Berkeley County.
The project is being managed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
A contract for project construction was awarded to Banks Construction Company for nearly $51.35 million, funded in part by federal funds and the Berkeley County One-Cent Sales Tax Program.
The anticipated date of completion for the project is June 2022.
