New COVID-19 cases climb locally

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new COVID-19 numbers for June 4, that show 361 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and seven new deaths. The deaths occurred in Florence, Lexington, Richland, Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
The new count brings the total number of cases to 13,005 and 525 total deaths in South Carolina. In the latest daily announcement, Berkeley County has 10 new cases, Charleston has 32 and Dorchester is reporting eight.
The latest tally brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,005 and those who have died to 525. DHEC said in the announcement that as of June 3, there has been a total of 238,808 tests conducted statewide.
More still, there is another number that is on the rise and that is the number patients needing hospital beds. DHEC said, as of the morning of June 4, 2,969 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,390 are in use, which is a 71.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,390 inpatient beds currently used, 453 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.