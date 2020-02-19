New Coroner’s Office in Berkeley County

On Monday Feb. 10, county leaders along with coroners both past and present attended a ribbon cutting for the new Coroner’s Office located at 102 Gulledge Street in Moncks Corner.
County officials said they are excited to offer Coroner’s Office employees and the public an improved facility, with added space and better parking. Most importantly, the new building provides grieving families more comfort and privacy.
“We’re in much need; we’re having to grow just like the rest of the county. Everybody knows what an explosion is going on, and it’s affecting our office as well,” said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. “We’re in a more private, personal type service facility here now.”
The building was owned by the Berkeley County School District and was renovated by the County’s Facilities & Grounds. For the past 30-years the Coroner’s Office was on the first floor at the Berkeley County Court House.