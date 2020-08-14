New Citadel degree helps educators teach in evolving educational environments

The COVID-19 environment is forcing educators, students and specialists who train working professionals to reevaluate their traditional methods of teaching.
According to a news release from The Citadel, a new graduate degree to help P-12 and higher education teachers is now offered at The Citadel’s Zucker Family School of Education. The program, which will be held 100 percent online, will teach educators how to build educational experiences and products – both virtually and physically.
The M.S. in Instructional Systems Design and Performance Improvement, which was proposed pre-pandemic, will also help educators long after the COVID-19 environment ends by providing practical experiences in the development of learning tools and environments.
“The opportunity that this experience provides for educators — both in and out of schools — is really incalculable,” said Evan Ortlieb, Ph.D., dean of the Zucker Family School of Education. “In addition to the ways in which COVID has forced us to change how we think about education, rapidly-evolving technologies and research are offering new and improved ways to teach and learn. And that’s what this degree is really about — helping educators learn the best ways to harness new technology and information, mold it to fit specific needs, and then deliver extra benefits to students.”
Graduates will learn how to flexibly teach in new and dynamic ways, design courses, develop curriculums, create student guides, produce training materials and much more.
Students interested in the degree could start as early as Fall 2020.