New chief nursing officer starts at Summerville Medical Center

Summerville Medical Center is pleased to welcome Theresa Kloewer as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer.
Kloewer has been a nurse leader with HCA Healthcare for the past 18 years, most recently the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Kloewer led the 275-bed facility’s acute care nursing operations including all direct patient care activities, nursing education and development, patient experience, quality improvement, and more.
She also led numerous growth projects including the opening of Psychiatric Emergency Services, launching a GERD acid reflux service line, and paved the way for a Behavioral Health consolidation project.
“We’re very excited to welcome Theresa to the Lowcountry and to the Summerville Medical Center family,” said Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center. “As the hospital continues to add new services to better serve our community, Theresa’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient care will be a valuable asset.”
“The culture of family and community is what drew me to Summerville Medical Center,” commented Kloewer. “I am proud to join this hospital that has such a commitment to the community, and a strong commitment to adding new services, technology and facilities to help improve access to care for our community.”
Kloewer is joining Summerville Medical Center at a time of extensive growth and expansion. The hospital has invested more than $150 million into expanding its facility and services.
This summer the hospital is opening Summerville Breast Center, a breast health center conveniently located right across from the main campus offering comprehensive mammography and breast care.
Kloewer earned her M.S. in Nursing from the University of the Incarnate Word (San Antonio,Texas), B.S. in Nursing from the College of St. Mary (Omaha, Neb.), and A.S. in Nursing from the College of St. Mary (Omaha, Neb.). She and her family look forward to exploring the Lowcountry and enjoying all the outdoor activities it has to offer, including the beach.