National Guard begins vaccinating its first SC civilians (copy)

U.S. Army Sgt. Alongkorn Khamkam, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021, in support of the state’s vaccination efforts. This was the first COVID-19 vaccine administered by a South Carolina National Guard member to a member of the community.