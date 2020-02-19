NAACP leads program on Black History Month

The Goose Creek NAACP Branch held a program at Marrington Middle School of the Arts on Tuesday in recognition of Black History Month.
In addition to performances from Marrington Middle SOA students, there unveiled the U.S. Postal Service's 2020 Black Heritage Series Stamp honoring Gwen Ifill.
The 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series features a photo taken of Ifill in 2008 by photographer Robert Severi.
Ifill was among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism.
The keynote speaker for the event was Rev. Tory Liferidge of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church.