Music community event planned to promote peace and love

In the midst of what we are all going through with COVID-19, a community musical event will take place Saturday to offer encouragement to others through love, peace and hope.
This free family friendly event will feature local musicians and singers coming together to provide a sense of comfort. They will perform 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the Brown Family Park in Nexton, 3000 Front Street, Summerville.
Subway will be provided to the community at no cost. There will also be a jump castle for kids to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and socially distance while in the park.
This grassroots effort is meant to encourage the public by spreading joy and positivity. Organized by Natasha King, the event is to help the public with much needed relaxation at this challenging time in society.
"With all we have been through in the past few months, let's take this opportunity to unwind and be uplifted," said King. She said everyone has been cooped up in their homes which creates a sense of isolation which could lead to feelings of depression and anxiety. King added that people do want to be safe and abide by the government guidelines and not diminish the severity of what is going on. At the same time, we all need to protect our mental sanity as well through things like music.
The planning for this event had been in the works since last fall. Little did King know the Coronavirus pandemic would then hit.
“Back in October, I had a vision for an event that would bring the community together, set aside the cares of our everyday lives, and create an environment where we could have fun, have some fresh air, unwind, and promote love and peace. Now, this event is even more meaningful than I could have imagined,” she said.
For more information on the event, go to Eventbrite.