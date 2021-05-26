Mrs. Sullivan See's, encouragement for educators after a weary year

After a year that has nearly transformed the world of education, two teachers in Dorchester District Two decided to create something profound.
Regan Sullivan, who is a kindergarten teacher at William Reeves Elementary, said the idea was borne from the hardships of the past year. One night, while wrestling with intruding anxiety, Sullivan couldn't sleep. Instead, she opened the notes app on her phone and wrote. Today, those same words can be seen in a recently published children's book titled "Mrs. Sullivan Sees."
“I was like it's 11 p.m., I need to go to sleep, I gotta get up at 4:45 in the morning. But this story was just on my heart, I just kept thinking about the kids in the classroom,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said this past year, she has seen a lot of educators struggling, even those who have been teaching for several decades.
Throughout the beginning of the year Sullivan herself, who felt called to be a teacher from a very young age, began contemplating if teaching was really what she was supposed to be doing.
“This year has been a hard year for everyone and especially for educators and students,” Sullivan said. “It was just a really trying time as we were taking our kindergarten students and going back and forth from virtual to in-person classes to masks to plexiglass and it just felt like ‘Oh my goodness is this for me, am I doing what I am supposed to be doing?”
With so many adults struggling with the effects of COVID-19, Sullivan says, the focus began drifting away from the kids.
“The story was really just on my heart that kids needed to know that they were loved even in hard times,” Sullivan said, explaining that the fiction picture book encourages teachers to replace her name with their own, so that they can use it as a resource to remind students that they are seen, heard, and loved. The storyline follows a few of the tough circumstances she has seen previous students going through in her classroom.
Sullivan knew other educators could kind of connect with these stories. Writing it was the easy part. The hard part, Sullivan said, came after that.
It was already December when Sullivan reached out to a few illustrators hoping they would want to work with her on the book. She wanted the book to be out before the end of the school year, and for the illustrators, she spoke with, that deadline was too short.
“So that's when I reached out to a fellow teacher that I taught with and she said absolutely and ran with it,” Sullivan said.
Abby Clark, who has been an elementary art teacher for 15 years, said she was blown away by the story when Sullivan first reached out to her about it. Clark, who works at Alston Bailey Elementary, said this past year has been the hardest year of her career.
“I felt like I could picture one of my students in every character that she described,” Clark said. “It was just like an instant no-brainer that of course I would do it and I almost could see the characters just come to life as they popped into my brain and I sketched them out.”
Five months later, the entire story was put together and published.
“We had no idea what we were doing. I learned everything on YouTube and Google,” Sullivan said.
Now, Clark’s work, which consists of hand-drawn and watercolor illustrations, is featured alongside Sullivan's writing.
The book was published on May 12 and is available for purchase at mrs.sullivansees.net or on Amazon.com.
“When I read it, I was just in tears. It's like this is why I do what I do,” said Terri Tobin, who has been a teaching assistant in Sullivan's class for five years. “Just like the book says, they need us, no matter what teaching obstacles come up the kids look forward to that smile, to the hug every day, to that praise. and they look for that when they walk through that door. and they need to feel like it's a safe place to come to and they can be themselves no matter what.”
Tobin isn't the only one. Sullivan said she has had several teachers come up to her saying the book has reminded them of why they are in the classroom in the first place.
“There are some teachers just saying it brought them to tears thinking about other students that they have had and it just made them feel like after this year they have a purpose again and they remember their why,” Sullivan said.
On June 12 from noon to 3 p.m, there will be a book signing in Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville. Each vendor in the square that day will be a teacher who also runs a small business with the hope of empowering other educators.