Motor Fuel User Fee increases statewide in July

For the fifth consecutive year, South Carolina’s Motor Fuel User Fee will increase by $0.02 per gallon, bringing the fee to a total of $0.26 per gallon. The fee is raised at the start of each July and is part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act that was passed in 2017 by the General Assembly.
The act stated that it would increase the fee every year until July 2022. According to Pete Poore, the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s director of communications, the fee was established as a way to support the state's roads, bridges and infrastructure construction.
Before the roads bill was passed in 2017, Poore said the state gas tax had not been increased since 1987. Because of this, he explained, roads throughout the state were neglected for more than 30 years due to a lack of funding.
The gas tax fund, along with other funds, Poore said, has been a key part of implementing SCDOT’s 10-year plan, which aims to focus on improving pavement, replacing bridges and investing in interstate systems that will support the state's growth.
The increased fee taking place next month, Poore said, will help fund a new round of statewide paving projects.
So far, SCDOT reports that Berkeley County has initiated about 93 miles of resurfacing and 30 miles of “rural road safety” projects since 2017, costing more than $28 million dollars. Additionally, the department reports that around $29 million have been used throughout Dorchester County to initiate 70 miles of resurfacing and 37 miles of “rural road safety” projects.