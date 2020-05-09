Moncks Corner Recreation cancels spring season

The Town of Moncks Corner has cancelled its recreation department’s spring season due to the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus.
The spring season would have opened on March 28 and concluded on May 28.
More than 800 children were registered to participate in the spring sports including baseball, softball and soccer. Town officials said they were saddened by the decision to cancel the season but understood the risk of youth playing contact sports when COVID-19 spreads easily when people are in large groups or in close proximity to one another.
“We value the safety and health of you and your child and will follow all precautions as set forth by the Governor,” said Becky Ellison, recreation director for the Town.
Any participant who registered for the spring season will receive a full refund which will be mailed to the address on file in the coming weeks, Ellison said.
Athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, outdoor tennis and basketball courts are closed, and will remain closed until at least May 15. However, the Town’s walking trails at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex and bike trails at Biggin Creek are open.
Ellison said she is hopeful that the Town will be able to offer summer camps and some athletics later in the summer season.