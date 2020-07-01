Moncks Corner ISO fire rating improves

Administrators and elected officials in Moncks Corner are celebrating the results of an evaluation of the town’s fire department. According to a news release from the town, the Moncks Corner Fire Department earned a Class 2 rating by the Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).
According to the ISO, such evaluations are important to communities and fire departments because communities whose rating improves may get lower rates for personal or commercial property insurance. PPC also provides fire departments with a valuable benchmark, and is used by many departments as a valuable tool when planning, budgeting, and justifying fire protection improvements.
“While the town has maintained its commitment to invest in the safety of our community, this improvement comes down to the knowledge and commitment of our professional firefighters and our partnerships with neighboring public safety agencies,” said Jeff Lord, Town Administrator. “Our firefighters analyzed the flow data to improve hydrant selection and their history of public outreach was rewarded by a section of the evaluation that looks at what we are doing to reduce the risk of fire in our community.”
The evaluation was conducted earlier this year and resulted in the town reducing its rating from a Class 3 down to a Class 2. This improvement was accomplished during a period of significant growth for the town. It came about after a concerted effort by the town to improve the fire department’s fire suppression capabilities.
The town recently opened its second fire station in the Foxbank neighborhood to better serve the residents and businesses on the Highway 52 corridor and along Cypress Gardens Road. Fire Chief Bobby Gass said the improved rating was made possible in part by the support of the Berkeley County 911 Center, neighboring Rural Fire Departments, Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, and the Moncks Corner Public Works Commission.
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear said it has been an important goal of the town council to improve the town’s ISO fire rating.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our dedicated employees for making that happen,” he said. “This evaluation assures that our citizens are receiving competent and professional fire protection services, getting more for their money and provides another benefit to annexation for those who live outside the Town and may want to consider joining the town they already call home.”
In 2019, only twenty percent of the communities in the state and five percent in the nation had a rating of Class Two or better. According to ISO the PPC plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. Most insurers use the PPC as part of their decision-making when deciding what to charge for personal or commercial property insurance. The new rating will take effect this October.