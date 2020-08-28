Moncks Corner Fire Department receives FEMA grant

Moncks Corner plans to hire six additional fire fighters after receiving a federal grant.
According to a news release from the town, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced last week that the Moncks Corner Fire Department will receive just over $900,000 over the next three years to aid in staffing at the town’s two fire stations.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, was created by FEMA to provide funding directly fire departments to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
“Our outstanding professional fire department is a great benefit to all of the people and businesses of Moncks Corner,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear. “This grant will allow us to provide even better service by adding an extra firefighter at each station around the clock.”
The Moncks Corner Fire Department has come a long way in just the past two years. The town opened its second fire station – in Foxbank Plantation – in 2018 and this past summer it was announced that the town’s ISO score had improved from 3 to 2, lowering insurance rates for in-town residents and businesses. The additional personnel will help the department maintain that ISO Class 2 rating.
“Right now we’re running three firefighters out of each station per shift,” said Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass. “This grant will allow us to fully staff each station with four firefighters plus the captains. We’ll be a lot more flexible, able to respond to medical calls with a two-person crew in the squad truck and have two more to respond to a fire in one of the engines.”
The SAFER grant is highly competitive, with 300 projected awards nationwide.
As of now, two other departments in South Carolina have received this grant, Boiling Springs and Corinth-Shiloh in Seneca, both in the Upstate.