Moncks Corner councilmember resigns after social media post

Moncks Corner councilmember Chadwick Sweatman has resigned following a social media post involving former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Statements from both Sweatman and Moncks Corner Mayor, Michael Lockliear are below.
Mayor, Michael Lockliear:
“The Town of Moncks Corner is committed to inclusion representative of all of Moncks Corner’s citizens. We have worked hard over the past several years to build bridges and increase understanding. Our efforts include racial bias training for all Town employees, community outreach events in the neighborhoods that we serve, regular meetings with local community leaders, and proactive recruitment of minority employees. The Facebook post by Councilmember Sweatman is not representative of our values or reflective of these efforts. Recognizing this, he has issued a self-explanatory statement today confirming his resignation from Town Council.”
Chadwick Sweatman
“I recently posted on Facebook an image of Hillary Clinton in black face. This was a mistake. My choice in posting the image was never maliciously intended. It was meant to be a joke. In hindsight, I understand it was a poor joke. I know it was offensive to many. I apologize for my decision to post the image. After considering the matter carefully, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of my family, my colleagues at the Town of Moncks Corner and my constituents, that I resign as a member of Moncks Corner Town Council effective immediately. I care about our community too much to cause my momentary lapse in judgment to become a distraction or in any way diminish the very excellent work of our Mayor and Town Council. I want to thank the citizens of Moncks Corner for their support and their confidence in me over the years. I will continue to work hard as a private citizen to make Moncks Corner a place that we can all continue to be proud to call home.”