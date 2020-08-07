Molina Healthcare and Community’s Hope Impact Center to host back-to-school bash in Moncks Corner

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and Community’s Hope Impact Center are joining forces to host their 3rd annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Moncks Corner.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this event will be conducted in a drive-through fashion and adhere to social distancing guidelines – attendees can safely stay in their cars and they will be assisted by a staff member wearing a mask and gloves.
“We understand that the pandemic has led to an increase in the need for resources and supplies, and we are committed to working with our partners to address these needs and serve our members and the community,” said Johanna Perez, Community Engagement Manager at Molina Healthcare of South Carolina.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 15 at the Community’s Hope Impact Center located at 212 Cooper Street. At the event, Molina will distribute approximately 150 drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies. Each backpack will include a ruler, notebook, construction paper, folder, and stress ball, which can help with managing mental health. Additionally, Molina is sponsoring a food distribution in partnership with Harvesting Hope Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on site.
This event is free and open to the public. Resources will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.