Missing swimmer identified, teen from Goose Creek

After a long search the body of a Goose Creek teenager has been recovered and identified. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim as 17-year-old Robert Melvin of Goose Creek.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the victim was recovered from the Cooper River near Rice Hope on May 10. The teen was located around 5:30 p.m.
Back on Wednesday, May 6, Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded to Strawberry Chapel Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County in reference to a water mission.
Investigators said a call to dispatch revealed that three juveniles jumped off of the train trestle into the water. Emergency officials were able to rescue two juveniles, Melvin remained missing.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.