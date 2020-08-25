Ministerial Association to host Prayer in the Square

The Summerville Area Ministerial Association is hosting a quarterly First Friday Unity Service on Sept. 4 in Hutchinson Square.
Several ministers from local churches are joining together for the Prayer in the Square event that takes place at 6 p.m. at the pavilion inside of Hutchinson Square.
Rev. Larry Burgbacher, Lead Pastor at Faith Assembly of God, is the keynote speaker but he is to be joined by Pastors Lorraine Bradley of Bethel A.M.E. Church and Mike Blankenship of Summerville Church of the Nazarene. Several other ministers from local churches will also participate.
“We want to show our Christian unity in the community by coming together in this interracial, interdenominational service to pray for our community, state, and nation,” said SAMA Coordinator John Scott, Pastoral Assistant at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. “It should remind us of Psalm 133, verse 1 - Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters dwell in unity!”
The public is invited to attend and be part of the Unity Service. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks while attending the First Friday Unity Service.