Middleton Place celebrates camellias

This is the time of year when camellias take center stage. Each winter, visitors can enjoy a virtual fireworks display when thousands of resident camellias perform in the Gardens at Middleton Place. The camellias at Middleton Place are special because they are some of the oldest in America, first planted on Henry Middleton's parterre in the late 18th century. Social distancing is easy on the National Landmark’s 110-acres.
Camellia Walks at Middleton Place provide history and beauty in a wide-open space 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in February.
Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias, including the 1786 Reine des Fleurs, one of the first planted in America. Tours will last approximately 75 minutes.
Camellia Walks are $5 per person in addition to General Admission and advanced purchase is required at middletonplace.org. Proceeds from the Camellia Walks will help preserve and sustain the historic camellias at Middleton Place National Historic Landmark.
Celebrating Camellias at Middleton Place Virtual Workshop, 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 2021.
Sidney Frazier, vice president of horticulture, has dedicated more than 45 years to overseeing the care of the oldest landscaped gardens in America at Middleton Place. This special annual presentation by the horticulturalist dubbed "The King of Camellias" will cover several aspects of the camellia plant, from its origins in Asia and its various forms to its care and maintenance. Expect expert advice in planting, water, pruning, fertilizing, propagating and disease identification and eradication. Sign up at www.middlletonplace.org.