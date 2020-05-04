Mechanics are essential workers providing access to safe transportation

As a diagnostician at the family-owned and operated automotive shop, A+ Auto Service, Shawn Keller has continued to work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 20-year-old essential worker said he feels lucky that his job has survived the economic downturn triggered by the outbreak.
His luck came in the form of swift action by his employers, Gabe and Jessica Foust, owners of the full service automotive shop. The couple applied for and received support from the payroll protection program as soon as it was available. The federal aid made it possible for Keller and his fellow mechanics to continue working regular hours at the Summerville and North Charleston shops.
While the past few weeks have been different and slower than normal, Keller said his work has been steady.
“I think we’ve adapted well,” Keller said. “We’ve made some changes for the better.”
Some changes include sanitizing vehicles before they come into the shop and after they’ve been serviced, limited face to face interactions with customers, wearing masks and maintaining distance from one another.
Keller has been with A+ Auto Service for five years. His work includes routine maintenance, major car repairs, and engine and transmission rebuilds. He said A+ is unique as an auto shop because it is a one stop shop for automotive needs rather than a business that specializes in one type of engine.
“We work on old, new, all makes and models,” Keller said. “That makes it challenging because every day you’re seeing something you haven’t seen before.”
Keller grew up around cars and racing and said he’s had an interest in automotive engines for as long as he can remember. He said he likes working on restorations and custom projects but more than anything else, he enjoys examining the various engines to diagnose the problem.
Soon after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a stay-at-home order, a nurse who works at the Medical University of South Carolina experienced her car breaking down not far from the Summerville location of A+ Auto Service. Her car was repaired by the shop team members. Keller said mechanics are not on the front lines of this pandemic but their work does support those who are.