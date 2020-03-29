Mayors offer words of comfort, praise for essential workers

from
In the absence of public meetings, mayors have taken to social media more than ever before to connect with residents as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the Lowcountry, and the world. In their frequent video addresses, mayors offer reassuring messages of hope.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring published two video messages recently to Facebook. Both were filmed from his office in the town annex.
In the videos, Waring called on residents to abide by Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders and to take precautions to protect themselves, and keep fellow residents safe.
“We want to keep our citizens safe and keep this disease from spreading in our community,” Waring said. “Please take it very seriously.”
He said South Carolina is fortunate to have great leadership on a state and local level, and he praised those who work in emergency services for “working around the clock.”
Waring said Town Hall “looks like a ghost town” because only a skeleton crew is working there while the majority of town staff members are working remotely from their homes.
“I’m proud to say that everybody has been going wide open to make things work,” Waring said.
Residents seeking to obtain permits can do so online and all other town services are available by phone, he said. Garbage pickup has remained on the same schedule.
While Charleston enacted a citywide stay-at-home ordinance last week, Waring said such a measure is not considered for Summerville at this time. He urged residents to take heed of the governor’s orders and to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Waring addressed the devastating economic impact of the pandemic and asked that residents continue to support local restaurants if possible.
“It’s a sad situation that restaurants have had to close and we are working with them to see what we can do to help,” Waring said. “Try to give them the business that you can because they are hurting.”
Waring emphasized that town staff members and fellow council members are communicating closely with regional leaders to best understand how to navigate these uncertain times. He encouraged residents to pray and stay safe.
In Moncks Corner the town has remained fully operational but has closed its municipal building to the public and suspended all of its recreation programs and farmer’s market. Town employees are working in alternating shifts to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Michael Lockliear said the town will soon launch a Moncks Corner Recreation Facebook page to post videos for residents to participate in “virtual” recreation from inside of their own homes.
In Goose Creek, Mayor Greg Habib took to social media early to talk about the importance of “flattening the curve.”
“While there is no way to know the exact number of Americans that will ultimately be infected- there is no debate that how stringently we follow the recommendations now will lessen the number of people who are infected; will lessen the strain on our medical facilities, and will shorten the time that it takes us to get back to normal,” Habib said.
He encouraged residents to do their part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus by staying informed, remaining at home, washing their hands, and avoiding personal interactions with others.
Habib ordered the closure of all facilities, athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts and swimming pools until the end of April. The walking trail behind City Hall remains open.
He said it was necessary to make these temporary closures of public spaces because the city, along with the nation, is at “a crucial juncture in our fight against the spread of COVID-19.
“This virus is not the first time that our country has been tested, and it will not be the last,” Habib said. “We are going to get through this, and we are going to come out stronger.”