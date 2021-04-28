Marrington elementary celebrates the month of the military child

Marrington elementary, a Berkeley County Public School, has announced that it will be celebrating its students all April, which has been designated as the official month of the military child. At Marrington, which is located on Joint Base Charleston, many of the children come from military families.
Throughout the month, each Thursday has been and will continue to bring a unique military child theme. On April 15, students dressed up as their favorite duty station. On April 22, the school put on the theme of “Military Kids Superhero Day,” encouraging students to dress up as their favorite superheroes. The last Thursday of the month, April 29,will be the official “Purple Up Day.” On this day, students and staff will plan to be decked out in purple as a way of honoring military children.
"No matter the month, at Marrington, every day is an opportunity to celebrate Military Children, their friends and families, as they support each other along life’s path," Ann Schuler, school counselor at Marrington elementary, said in a press release.