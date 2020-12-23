Man jailed in convenience short robbery

Berkeley County deputies have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery suspect.
Deputies arrested Michael Conway, 52, after he robbed the Circle K gas station on N Highway 52 in the Bonneau area of Berkeley County.
Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the Circle K in reference to an armed robbery where Conway stole the cashier till containing $50.
The clerk and customers intervened and delayed the suspect’s escape and caused him to drop the till outside of the store.
Deputies and K-9 quickly responded to the business and were able to apprehend the suspect under a home close by where he attempted to hide.
Conway was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and will be facing charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.