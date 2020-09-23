Man arrested for ill-treatment of animals

It started with a welfare check in Moncks Corner and once on the scene a Berkeley County animal control deputy, determined protective custody was needed. Two malnourished dogs were located outside of the house. The neglect was so obvious one animal had a collar imbedded into her skin.
A statement from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office states, on Sept. 14, a deputy was called to the home on Frazier Hill Drive and found two dogs. One was chained to the front of home, the other was chained on the side of residence. Only one dog had shelter, both had no food and only dirty water to drink. The statement said both dogs were emaciated.
The sheriff’s office said a criminal investigations unit was called in after animal control took the pets into custody and because of the call history at the home and the condition of the animals two arrest warrants were issued for 35-year-old Anthony Jamison.
Jamison turned himself in to deputies on Tuesday Sept. 21. He is facing two charges of ill-treatment towards animals.