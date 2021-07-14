Main Street's 'Christmas in July' approaches

Main Street will take a trip to the North Pole as it celebrates Third Thursdays “Christmas in July” on July 15.
Held on the third Thursday of every month, the events feature local vendors, entertainment and more in a marketplace fashion. The event will take place in Historic Downtown Summerville, where all Third Thursdays are held, and will be a rain or shine event. The event lasts from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Millie Lewis Models & Talent has announced that they will perform "We Are The World" at the “Christmas in July.” Holy Rolly Charleston Food and Truck catering will also be present at the event, among many other vendors.
Activities will include a visit from Santa, a Toy Workshop and Christmas "Dream List" Station.
Free parking for the event is available throughout downtown and in the town garage, located behind Town Hall.