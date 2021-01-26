Mace appointed to key oversight and reform committee

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been selected to serve on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
“One of the most important checks Congress has on the executive branch is its ability to hold it accountable to the American people. It’s so important, our Founders wrote it into Article I of our Constitution.
“I’ve never shied away from telling the truth, and as a Member of the Oversight and Reform Committee, I will make sure President Biden and his cabinet do the same. Congress must question every decision made by the administration, regardless of who lives in the White House. It’s the only way we can preserve our liberties from government overreach and abuse.”