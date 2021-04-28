Lowcountry blessing boxes installs its 200th pantry (copy)

Earlier this week, Lowcountry blessing box announced that it has installed its 200th blessing box. Originally starting in April 2017, the project has made efforts to supply the community with food through anonymous donation pantry sites.
The project originally began with only four of these cabinets which Katie Dahlheim, founder of the Lowcountry Blessing Box, created out of renovated cabinets. Back then, Dahlheim was expecting to stir up a network of about a dozen pantries.
Today, those numbers have multiplied and the pantries are continuing to bridge the gap for those in the community struggling with food insecurity. With the ongoing pandemic putting many out of work or creating financial struggles, the project has become an even more crucial resource to those in the community.
The boxes are available to community members all across the span of the coast, from Hilton Head all the way up to Pawleys Island and then inland, in areas like Summerville, Saint George and North Charleston. Dahlheim says that although there are two hundred pantries in the lowcountry, there are at least a hundred more scattered throughout the state. There is even one box, located at Wagon Splash in North Charleston, that is dedicated solely to supplying pet food. Wherever the pantry may be located, the motto is the same: leave what you can, take what you need.
Over the course of the last year, Dahlheim says that the growth has been explosive. While helping others during this season has come with more restrictions due to COVID-19, the blessing boxes have served as an opportunity to give to the community without putting others at risk.
“I really do think that this is a pandemic-accelerated thing because giving in this way is such a hands-off no contact activity that I think it's felt safe for people. Even when people weren't feeling like they could go to the grocery store, they were feeling like they could still visit a box and not have any real risk as far as COVID goes,” Dahlheim said.
The need has been a much larger need in the face of COVID-19, as the pandemic has brought lost jobs or reduced hours for many.
Even though children still have nearly two more months of school left, Dahlhiem says that this time of year brings a whole different set of needs for families. Items such as sunscreen and bug spray, that often come with steep prices for those struggling financially, are in high demand.
“In the summertime when school is out, there will definitely be a huge need for kid-friendly, easy-to-go meals and snacks and things like that because there will be so many kids that are normally eating their breakfast and lunch at school,” Dahlhiem said.
Before the pandemic, Dahlhiem says that the project was beginning to branch out into some community activities, such as free laundry. Although those activities are slowly beginning to start up again, Dahlhiem plans to focus time on creating a guidebook based around what she has learned over the last four years with the blessing boxes. The hope is that from this, other communities will be able to duplicate the project and form a similarly beneficial network in their area.
“So whether it comes out as a book or an e-book or something, I just want there to be something for people to be able to duplicate this. I think that we have had great success and I think that it can be in just about any community that wants to put the effort in,” Dahlhiem said.
What started off as just a few cabinets being reworked into an idea has now impacted thousands statewide. The grassroots effort has continued to grow throughout the state, even during the hardest of times, to reach more families desperately needing the supplies.
“I really didn't envision everything that it has sort of morphed into throughout the years, I thought ‘oh well, have a few of these boxes,’ but it really has become much more than that,” Dahlhiem said.