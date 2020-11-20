Local woman part of "A Carolina Christmas" movie cast

Starting this weekend, local mother, writer and community volunteer Adrianna Barkey will have her face featured in multiple movie theaters across the country.
Though not her first Big Screen appearance, Barkey is celebrating her acting career’s inaugural speaking role.
Showings of “A Carolina Christmas,” a Dalton Pictures film, will start playing in more than a dozen theaters in various states, on Friday.
Local audiences can watch the movie at Charleston’s Citadel Mall and at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
Surprisingly, Barkey has yet to view the whole movie. During an interview with the Independent on Wednesday, she explained how COVID-19 measures prevented the planning of a large-scale, red-carpet premiere party; while she was invited to a condensed version of a premiere earlier this year in Myrtle Beach — where Dalton Pictures is based — Barkey was unable to attend.
“This will be my first chance to see the whole entire thing,” she said.
The Summerville mom is especially looking forward to her son Preston’s feedback.
“It’ll be fun seeing Preston’s reaction (to the film),” she said.
Barkey auditioned for the film in September 2019 and luckily shot her scenes before the pandemic began. She revealed that the biggest draw of “A Carolina Christmas” is its family-friendly nature, in addition to its showcasing of a talented cast and storyline filled with all the necessary elements of good entertainment: love, drama, comedy, action — and of course, the magic of the holiday season.
But don’t expect the movie to follow the predictable scripts and character descriptions of most holiday features. Barkey drew a stark contrast between her film and others in the same genre.
“It’s unusual for Christmas movies because there are so many surprises and plot twists (in the film),” she said. “It doesn’t fit in like the Christmas cookie cutter movies like you see on Hallmark.”
Barkey explained that the movie follows the stories of three different couples living in the fictional small town of Paradise, South Carolina. Viewers will watch as characters’ lives intertwine in surprising ways, though it might take multiple times to catch every detail.
“You have to watch it twice to appreciate it because you don’t see things coming,” Barkey said.
However, those eager to catch a sneak peek of Barkey in the movie’s trailer might be disappointed.
“They couldn’t show me in the preview because my character is part of a plot twist in the film; that’s all that you can say about me,” she said with a grin.
Over the years, Barkey and her son, now 12, have bonded over auditions and small background acting jobs. Their first performance together was in a movie Barkey’s neighbor wrote called “Where’s Stephanie?”
The family pair have traveled across the Carolinas and Georgia to cities such as Charlotte, Savannah, Wilmington—and of course, Charleston—to support their passion for performing, and sometimes modeling.
In fact, Barkey and son won a White Cloud mother-baby photo contest when Preston was two. The prize included $5,000 and a photoshoot published on the company’s website.
The pair’s prior acting experience includes background appearances in locally-filmed shows like HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” starring John Goodman and Danny McBride; the thriller “Mr. Mercedes,” streaming on Peacock; and the hit Netflix series “Outers Banks.” Barkey’s even served as a body double in “Halloween 2020.”
But some of her favorite filming moments center on work on the Netflix series “Ozarks,” which features Hollywood bigwigs Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.
Infamous for not chatting with the extras during scenes, Bateman once broke his silence on set with her, Barkey said.
He pointed out how she looked too much like his female co-star and needed to keep her face turned away from the cameras.
“Jason Bateman walked right up to (the director) immediately and decided I favored the main actress,” Barkey said. “I was the only extra he talked to.”
But more than getting the opportunity to play pretend and meet famous faces, Barkey most loves the film environment because of the unique behind-the-scenes process.
“I love getting to watch the directors and the behind the scenes—how they put everything together; it’s fascinating,” she said.
Barkey also enjoys the camaraderie involved.
“We have a whole group of background actor family between Savannah, Wilmington, and Charleston,” she said. “I’ve made so many friends…and have learned so much about the industry.”
While she currently has no new acting projects on the horizon, due to COVID-19, Barkey is part of the Dalton Pictures “The Film Project” airing on YouTube. She likened the series to American Idol, but for actors. Barkey is also always looking for future projects and said she’s eager to play a more comedic and “eccentric” character after having been typecast in more “snooty” roles in the past.
Although Barkey’s always considered herself “outgoing and dramatic,” it was her English background that first introduced her to the world of performing.
Required to take theatre classes—like fencing and stage makeup—in college, she piqued an interest in the creative field.
Barkey later became a favorite teacher among her teen students, making her lessons more entertaining by dressing up as book characters.
In addition to acting, Barkey is a volunteer and prior board member with the Summerville-Dorchester Museum; she’s also a former instructor at Trident Technical College.
She currently serves as a substitute teacher at Charleston’s Cathedral Academy, where her son attends; and she even dabbles in freelance writing, penning entrepreneurial pieces for The Top 100 Magazine, based in New York.
To view a complete list of theaters showing A Carolina Christmas this season or to view the trailer, visit daltonpictures.com or fandango.com.
To see Barkey’s complete acting resume, visit Adrianna Barkey on imdb.com.