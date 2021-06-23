local student plans to attend Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference

As summer break has begun for most students across the state, Jaylin Cox from Goose Creek is preparing for a unique adventure.
Cox will join several other middle school students from across the nation at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
Cox was nominated to attend the program which encourages students to expand their learning beyond the classroom by Michelle Wilson, her seventh grade social studies teacher at Sedgefield Middle School.
Wilson explained to the family she selected Jaylin because of her maturity, conduct of character and academics.
If you would have asked Cox last year if she thought she would be gearing up for this one of the many programs offered through Envision by WorldStrides, she would have said no.
It wasn't until this past year while attending school virtually that Jaylin began excelling at school. Virtual school has gone much better for her this year, Cox says, explaining that when attending school face-to-face last year she often found herself distracted by "middle school drama" and not as focused on the class content.
It was late April when Sara Cox, Jaylin’s mom, first received the invitation to JrNYLC in the mail. The family was full of emotion upon learning more about what this six day opportunity would offer. Soon, they realized it came at a steep price. The cost of attending JrNYLC is $2,500 per student. Cox immediately began looking for ways to fundraise.
Since then, Jaylin and her mother have been baking sweet treats every Saturday night to sell the next day after their church service at Carnes Crossroads Church of God. The family has attended church there for the past three years.
“It's started to get where people ask 'what do you have this week?' And it's been such a blessing,” Sara said.
After speaking with their pastor, the church decided to collect a special offering in support of her upcoming opportunity. The church gave a total of $251 in just one Sunday, Sara said, a hefty amount coming from a congregation of about 40 to 50 people. So far, Sara says that they have raised a total of $1,200 over the past several weeks.
“It's nothing but from Him above because I mean, it's just been poured out,” Sara said.
The conference program will focus on leadership development and teach students how to create a grassroots organization to affect positive change. Jaylin is hopeful she will learn the skills needed to bring changes to her own community, especially that will influence others to be more kind.
The family plans to host a yard sale on the church front lawn on the morning of June 26. All of the funds from the yard sale, which they plan to start around 7 a.m., will go to the costs of JrNYLC.