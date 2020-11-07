Local sections of Palmetto Trail named as National Recreation Trail

from A1
The Swamp Fox and Awendaw passages of the Palmetto Trail have been recognized as the newest additions to the National Recreation Trail Program. The two passages combined will now be known as The Palmetto National Recreation Trail.
A National Recreation Trail is a designated part of America’s National Trails System. Each NRT must demonstrate that it represents its region, supports a diverse community, and is among Americas best trails. This portion of South Carolina’s state-wide Palmetto Trail spans 58.05 miles and is primarily located within the Francis Marion National Forest.
“We are excited to have received the National Recreation Trail designation for the Swamp Fox and Awendaw Trail passages,” said Mary Roe, Executive Director of the Palmetto Trail. “The 58.05 miles of trail has been used by thousands of hikers and mountain bikers enjoying nature walks, bird watching, cross country runs and camping trips. This is a wonderful example of our successful partnership with the Forest Service.”
The USDA Forest Service – Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests’ Supervisor Rick Lint expressed his appreciation of the Palmetto Conservation Foundations’ work and efforts.
“Our affiliation with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation has been nothing but positive, and we are delighted to hear about this historic national designation of these two popular trails, that will undoubtedly better inform those in nearby communities of unrealized recreational opportunities,” Lint said. “It is our goal to encourage everyone to seek the benefits the outdoors can provide them for better health and well-being, in addition to being good stewards of their public lands.”
American Trails provides a searchable database and map of NRTs and NWTs online. Visitors can access information about a particular NRT, search for different trail activities, or get a list of all the NRTs in any state. Go online to learn more.
About The National Recreation Trails Program
The National Trails System Act of 1968 (Public Law 90-543) authorized creation of a national system of trails comprised of National Recreation Trails, National Scenic Trails, and National Historic Trails.
While National Scenic Trails and National Historic Trails may only be designated by an act of Congress, National Recreation Trails may be designated by the Secretary of Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture to recognize exemplary trails of local and regional significance in response to an application from the trail’s managing agency or organization. Through designation, these trails are recognized as part of America’s national system of trails.
The National Recreation Trails Program supports designated NRT’s with an array of benefits, including promotion, technical assistance, and networking. Its goal is to promote the use and care of existing trails and stimulate the development of new trails to create a national network of trails and realize the vision of “Trails for All Americans.”
About The Palmetto Trail
Our Mission at the Palmetto Trail is to foster an appreciation for South Carolina’s natural and cultural resources, providing opportunities for active recreation on the Palmetto Trail and other trail systems that can be enjoyed by all in South Carolina, regardless of gender, race, creed, age, or ability. To learn more, go to www.palmettotrail.org.Staff Report.