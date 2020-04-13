Local restaurants feed healthcare workers

Emory Zimmerman and his father, owners of Groucho’s Deli in Summerville, delivered more than 100 meals to healthcare workers this week.
Their gesture of kindness is one of several that have been showered on hospital workers and first responders in recent weeks as community members look for ways to give back and show gratitude to those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zimmerman said he reached out to the Trident Medical Center and the Summerville Medical Center and asked what could be done to help. He was told that doctors and nurses are often thought of as the essential workers that everyone is relying on, but there are many other healthcare workers who are also still showing up to work despite the great risk.
“The janitorial, custodial and cafeteria workers are the unsung heroes that you don’t think about when you come to the hospital but they are here day in and day out,” Zimmerman said.
Those were the workers he had in mind when he delivered 41 meals to Summerville Medical Center and 63 meals to Trident Medical Center the following day.
Charles Hudgns, market president at Ameris Bank, matched the donation and helped deliver the meals. He said the community bank wanted to support locally-owned businesses like Groucho’s and also support hospital workers.
“All the people at the hospital are doing a very important job, Hudgns said. “They are always doing an important job but this is a critical time and an odd time for everybody. We all need to pull together and this was just a small gesture to say ‘thank you.’”
Other restaurants, community groups, churches and politicians have made similar donations to both hospitals. A local fitness community, Females in Action, partnered with Famulari's Pizzeria to deliver pizza for all staff working at the Summerville Medical Center. Individual families have delivered donuts and cards to the hospital staff members. Trident Technical College donated a ventilator and personal protective equipment.
One young girl wrote get well cards to be given to patients who have been recovering alone due to visitor restrictions.
Summerville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jeff Taylor recently posted a thank you message on facebook. He said the hospital is a healthcare community partner ready to serve.
“Our mission is-above all else we are committed to the care and improvement of human life and I can’t think of a more pressing time for us to live out our mission,” Taylor said.