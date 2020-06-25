Local man publishes third book on baseball history

Bill Leatherman still remembers going outside at night at his childhood home in Charlottesville, Virginia to be able to hear his favorite team the St. Louis Cardinals on the radio.
“I would listen to the Cardinals and Harry Carey and Jack Buck who would broadcast when we had no TV in the early 50s,” Leatherman recalled. “I would sit out in the yard at night because you could not pick KMOX in St. Louis until it got dark.”
Baseball would be Leatherman’s love for his entire life he would go on to serve in the military before playing baseball and basketball at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Basketball would be Leatherman’s job for the rest of his life, he would coach at the college level including being a head coach at Bridgewater College for 30 years, but his love for baseball never wavered.
“It’s just always been there,” Leatherman said. “Basketball was my job; baseball was always my passion even when I was coaching basketball I went to spring training for 32 consecutive years. There’s nothing like it you go down there and get out of the cold sit out in the morning and get a hot dog and a beer and relax.”
Leatherman was able to parlay that love of baseball into a working as a scout for the Reds and the Pirates during the summers when he was not coaching basketball.
“I was coaching at Bridgewater College and one of my friends was a scout for the Reds and Pirates and he asked me if I would like to cover the collegiate summer league, and I lived two or three miles from the stadium so I would go out and see the players and turn names in,” Leatherman explained.
It was while he was working as a scout that Leatherman first found a passion for writing about baseball.
“I believe my desire to write came to some degree from my scouting the summer collegiate leagues. I learned to look for the five things a player needs...1. hit, 2. hit with power, 3. throw, 4. run, 5. Field…looking for these qualities in young athletes inspired my desire to write. Even today, when I watch players in high school, travel ball or whatever I look for these ingredients," Leatherman said.
His first published work came in 1987 when he wrote an article about back-up catcher Gus Nairhos for Baseball Digest.
“He was my neighbor, I would go out and chip golf balls with him and he always had great stories he roomed with Phil Rizzuto,” Leatherman said. “He played six years in the majors, but was only a back-up catcher behind people like Yogi Berra.”
Leatherman was not published again for 30 years. After his retirement Leatherman said that he wanted to do something with his time so he rekindled his love of writing.
“I didn’t do any writing other than the Baseball Digest article until I retired and I just didn’t want to sit on my hands all day and do nothing,” Leatherman said.
In 2017 he released his first book Take Me Out to the Ballgame, a look at his travels around baseball.
“One of my hobbies is going to the first game in major league stadiums and I think I have been to 13 major league stadiums when they played their first game starting with Camden Yards in Baltimore in 1992,” Leatherman said.
He has collected ticket stubs from every place he has been from major league stadiums to minor league parks.
“I’ve collected ticket stubs from every park I’ve ever been to,” Leatherman said. “During my lifetime I’ve been to over 50 major league ballparks and there aren’t even 50 because a lot of them are closed.”
He wrote his next book over the course of the next year and in 2018 released A Cup of Coffee and More, which features stories of career minor league players and short term major leaguers.
His newest book was released at the end of 2019 and it is called Baseball’s Golden Season and it is a study of the 1956 Major League Baseball season. The decision to focus on the 1956 was inspired by a trip Leatherman took with friends when he was a teenager.
“Everybody asks why did you particularly write about the year 1956, well it’s because me and three friends jumped on a Trailways bus and went to New York and saw Yankee Stadium, Ebbets Field, the Polo Grounds and Connie Mack Stadium on the way back through Philadelphia…as a 16 year old you wouldn’t do that now a days,” Leatherman explained.
This book also allows for Leatherman to explore his passion for baseball analytics as well as baseball history.
“I love a box score I think there is nothing in sports like it,” Leatherman explained. “There were more Hall of Fames players playing in that year than any other year or since in Major League Baseball, this was Bob Feller, this was Hank Aaron, this was Willie Mays, DiMaggio, Mantle all those guys.”
Leatherman has enjoyed the success of his latest book going to book signings in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.
He is now working on his latest book which will be about his career as a college basketball coach.