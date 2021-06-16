Local high schools gear up for graduation

The end of a long 2020-21 school year has finally arrived and local school districts have staggered schedules set up for the upcoming graduations.
Very few school years have navigated through the same amount of barriers to learning. And for the graduating class of 2021, most seniors across the nation were still not sure they would even be having an in-person graduation to celebrate the milestone back in the fall.
Although this year has brought its own set of challenges, Samantha Smith, student body president at Summerville High School, says the senior class has made efforts to make the most of things.
“I'll say that this year, especially when we opened up face to face, I think everyone became more hopeful and more optimistic,” Smith said. “I think that's what's so great is that we all have the same goal, especially the class of 2021, we just want to have a good year and finish off strong.”
Smith, who plans to attend Davidson College in the fall with a major in political science, is one of many high school seniors across the Lowcountry that is grateful to have had the chance to go to prom and soon graduation as well.
“I am looking to maybe major in theatre as well, maybe a double major kind of thing,” Smith said, explaining that the theatre program at Summerville High has been a large part of her high school experience.
The school's “SSNOT,” or senior student night of theater, was one of the few in-person events the theater was able to host this year and Smith says it was a highlight.
“I’m just so proud because I think we are all so resilient and we've gone through the past two years without ever expecting it to happen this way," she said. "I think we have made the most of it, especially recently.”
Pat Raynor, Dorchester District Two’s public information officer, says that COVID-19 protocols will be followed at each ceremony, which will be live streamed at ddtwo.org/live.
For Berkeley County students, graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed to the Berkeley County School District YouTube page. According to BCSD, ticket restrictions for any graduation happening at the North Charleston Coliseum have been lifted and are now open to the public.
Graduations held on BCSD sites will still be restricted to six tickets per graduate.