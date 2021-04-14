Local author publishes new book featuring low country landscapes

Local author, Susan Antony, has recently published her second novel titled “It Happened on Thunder Road.” Her latest novel, featuring several spots local to the Lowcountry, was officially published on April 12.
The storyline of the novel, which is inspired by people she knew when attending high school back in New Jersey, takes place in Moncks Corner and centers around a high school girl who comes back to school after a summer away with many changes to process. The story is steeped in what Antony describes as Rockabilly culture, race cars and drag racing.
Having a book published was a dream of Antony's long before moving to South Carolina. Now, Anthony has lived in the greater Summerville area for several decades and has grown to consider the town a home.
“It was a childhood dream of mine and as I got older I was like ‘if I don’t try this it's never going to work,’ so I started writing at night,” Antony said.
Like many, the shut down of most activities throughout the past year due to COVID-19 provided Antony with more free time. She took advantage of this time by delving into writing the novel.
“I created the whole story in my head when I would take four-minute walks and the characters would play with each other back and forth. Then I would start to put them on paper and they would lead me in a different direction,” Antony said.
Over the years, Antony has found that her writing habits consisted of more of a ‘fly by the seat of your pants style,’ meaning that she rarely plans out her entire story line before digging into character details and development.
To the young writers that share a similar dream as Antony’s, she encourages everyone to get started today.
“Start today. Write down your ideas. You've got to keep a stiff upper lip and you've got to take criticism because if you're not, you aren't going to learn,” Antony said.
“You've got to be able to accept criticism and not expect all praise. Don't wait like me, don't wait 30 years to start.”